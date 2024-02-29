Wardrobe Malfunction! Salma Hayek Accidentally Opens Bathrobe While Sharing Hairstyling Hack!

Salma Hayek had a NSFW oopsie on camera!

On Tuesday, the From Dusk Till Dawn actress took to Instagram with a helpful hack about covering up gray hairs… But something else entirely caught our eye! Lolz!

While sitting in her glam chair in a white bathrobe, the 57-year-old revealed that one of her secrets to covering up grays without dye is coating them in mascara. But as she demonstrated how to do it, her robe kept popping open! HA!

She didn’t seem too concerned about it, though, as she just kept nonchalantly pulling the robe over to cover herself without addressing it… We guess when you’re as good looking as Salma, you maybe aren’t as self conscious about people seeing you in your birthday suit! And we hate to break it to you, but she didn’t let the raw footage make her IG grid without editing in a blur to censor out her private bits! Watch (below):

HA!

Oh, Salma. Those ARE some great hair hacks, though! But the funny part is that this isn’t even the first major wardrobe malfunction she’s been involved with recently! She just loves showing it all off… tastefully! Ha!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Salma Hayek/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]