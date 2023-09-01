Sam Asghari Is 'Concentrating On Himself' And 'Needs Some Space' Amid Britney Spears Divorce?!

Sam Asghari wants space to do his own thing.

Amid his ongoing divorce from pop superstar Britney Spears, the 29-year-old fitness buff is trying to figure out his own path in life. So says a new insider, at least, who gave Us Weekly an extremely pro-Sam bundle of quotes in a report published by the mag on Thursday…

According to that insider, while divorce is “not an ideal situation for anybody,” the fitness buff is “making the best out of it.” Plus, the source claims he has “no hard feelings… whatsoever” for the Baby One More Time crooner. So, that’s nice. And he shouldn’t. Hell, she’s paying his rent!!

The insider went on to add this tidbit about Sam “concentrating on himself” and needing “some space” to figure things out in the immediate future:

“Sam hasn’t really been communicating with Britney since he moved out. He is concentrating on himself for now and while he’s open to remaining amicable with Britney, he just needs some space for the time being.”

Uh-huh…

As far as that goes, it sounds like acting is in the cards. We’ve reported on that before, and it looks like it’s coming up again. The source dished:

“Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he’s excited to see what’s next. Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That’s where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest.”

How about that? Like we said, these quotes paint Asghari’s angle in a very positive light. So, we have to ask: Sam, is this your publicist disguising themselves behind an anonymous “insider” tag?!?! LOLz!

Thoughts??

