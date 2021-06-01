Did Jersey Shore's Sammi Sweetheart Call Off Her Engagement?! See The Evidence...

Oh no! It looks like Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé Christian Biscardi may have called off their engagement. It certainly looks that way…

While neither star has commented on the status of their relationship, it seems that as of Tuesday, the Jersey Shore alum deleted ALL her photos with Biscardi AND unfollowed him on Instagram!! Well, if that isn’t a red flag we don’t know what is!

This isn’t one-sided, either, as Biscardi also deleted recent pics on social media of his (former?) fiancée. The last time she appears on his feed is in a photo from 2019, which likely wasn’t removed since it was part of a series full of family photos.

As Perezcious readers know, the couple began dating in 2017 before Biscardi popped the question two years later. They were meant to walk down the aisle this past September but canceled their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Us Weekly. Now… could the wedding be canceled for good?

That would be sad given the duo were once so smitten with one another! After getting engaged in March of 2019, the fashionista shared on her feed:

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!”

Sammi was previously linked to her Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from 2009 to 2012. Fans of the hit MTV reality show know that romance all too well!

Sadly, when it came down to the cast reuniting for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, Sammi cited “potentially toxic situations” (AKA Ron) for turning down the gig.

Speaking to her fans on IG, Giancola explained a few years back:

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship.”

There was no uncertainty in her decision, as she continued:

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy.”

Maybe that’s what is happening now…

For Ortiz-Magro’s part, he was recently arrested for domestic violence following an incident with his girlfriend, Saffire Matos. He is currently taking a break from the show while he seeks treatment for mental health issues.

Could Sammi and Christian have drifted apart while waiting to get married?! Or what else is possibly happening behind the scenes? Sound OFF in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Sammi Giancola/Instagram]