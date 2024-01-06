The Beautiful Way Sandra Bullock Fulfilled Late Partner Bryan Randall's Dying Wish

Sandra Bullock is honoring her late partner Bryan Randall on his birthday.

The Oscar winning actress’ sister Gesine Bullock-Prado shared the beautiful clip on Instagram last weekend. The video featured a gorgeous view of an icy Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The peaceful post was captioned with a heartfelt message:

“Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised.”

In the video, you can hear the rush of water surrounded by small sounds of nature. The sun peeks over the horizon in a serene view of the frosted wooded area around them. An absolutely tranquil resting place for The Blind Side star’s beloved.

As we reported at the time, Bryan lost his quiet battle with ALS — also called Lou Gehrig’s disease — in August of last year after three years. In a family statement that was released after his passing, they revealed it was his choice to keep his health battle away from the public:

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The photographer and Sandra started dating in 2015 after he shot photos of her son’s birthday party. She would go on to gush about him on multiple occasions, even referring to him as the “love of my life” on Red Table Talk in 2021.

Such a sad circumstance, but you can still feel the love she has for him through how she honors him to this day. May Bryan rest in peace.

