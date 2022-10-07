Former WWE Wrestler & Mother Of Three, Sara Lee, Dead At 30

Professional wrestler Sara Lee has unfortunately passed away.

Known for her win on season six of WWE’s Tough Enough, she quickly landed a contract with the wrestling company from 2015-2016. News of her death comes from a Facebook announcement her mother, Terri Lee, posted Thursday. She regretfully wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory [Weston] and her children.”

She was just 30-years-old. Such a tragedy. While her mother didn’t detail a specific cause of death, it should be noted that Sara revealed in her final Instagram post Wednesday she had been suffering from a sinus infection. See (below):

She leaves behind her loving family, including husband Cory and their three children, as well as a prominent fan community. Fellow WWE alum Bull James has since made a GoFundMe page for the late athlete to raise money for her widower and children, writing:

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. – Bull.”

Fellow wrestler Nikki A.S.H. also shared her condolences on Twitter, writing:

“​​You were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle.”

See the full tweet (below):

You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara. pic.twitter.com/3VvySbd2AH — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) October 6, 2022

Truly gone far too soon. Our hearts go out to her family. Rest in peace.

[Images via Sara Lee/Instagram & WWE/YouTube]