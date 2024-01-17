Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Expecting Twins A Year After Losing Her Son!

Sarah Herron has some happy news for her fans!

The 37-year-old former reality star — who appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor — revealed she and her husband Dylan Brown are expecting twins! She shared the announcement on Instagram, posting a video of the couple snorkeling in the ocean with two sea turtles. The sweet clip then cut to a sonogram of her babies on the fridge with the caption:

“Oliver has 2 turtles to watch over ”

The pregnancy comes one year after the tragic death of their son Oliver when he was 24 weeks old. While Sarah is thrilled to have her rainbow babies, she is also still grieving the loss of her baby boy. As the television personality reflected on the mourning process on Instagram Stories Tuesday, she also accidentally revealed the sex of her twins. She wrote:

G“Just BAWLED my eyes out in therapy. my grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday 12 days away. It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he’s sending me these little girls to comfort me right now.”

Sarah didn’t realize she spilled the beans about the sex until someone later sent her a message with the word “girls” in all caps alongside two heart emojis. She said in response:

“Oops. cat’s outta the bag. But yes, we knew the sex of all our embryos.”

We’re so happy for Sarah and Dylan, and we wish them nothing but best during this pregnancy! Congrats!

