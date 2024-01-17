Josh Duhamel Welcomes First Child With Wife Audra Mari!

Josh Duhamel is a dad of two!

The actor welcomed his first child with his wife Audra Mari back on January 11 — news that they just shared with the world on Tuesday! Sharing the cutest black-and-white photo of the little one’s feet, the model and performer excitedly revealed in a joint Instagram post:

“Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24″

Awww! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Adorbz!

The Shotgun Wedding star also shares 10-year-old son Axl with his ex-wife Fergie, who had a super sweet reaction to finding out he was going to be a big bro. Speaking to Parade in September, Josh recalled:

“He’s like, ‘Wait, now, am I going to be — you’re still going to love me, though, too, right?’ I was like, ‘Of course I’m going to still going to love you.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re still the firstborn son!'”

Hah! The proud papa added:

“He’s a really sweet kid. And he loves babies!”

While it doesn’t appear as though the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman has commented on the birth yet, she had great things to say when the couple announced the pregnancy, writing on the ‘gram:

“I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother”

Very sweet! We hope the adjustment has been going well so far! Many congrats to the new parents!!

