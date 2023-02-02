Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Reveals Infant Son Died 'Shortly After' Premature Birth At 24 Weeks

Sarah Herron is mourning the tragic loss of her newborn son.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum took to Instagram to reveal to fans that she and fiancé Dylan Brown have lost their newly-born son. The baby boy, named Oliver Brown, was born just 24 weeks into her pregnancy on January 28. Sadly, he died shortly after birth. His loving parents were there to mourn and care for him in his final moments.

Sarah, who rose to reality TV fame back in 2013 after she appeared on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor, was remarkably candid with the IG announcement. Of course, fans had been tracking her pregnancy after she first revealed it last September. So to have it end like this is so, so heartbreaking.

Herron wrote of her son’s crushing loss “shortly” after his premature birth:

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after. There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

OMG…

She continued, calling Oliver the couple’s “IVF miracle.” She reminisced about the ups and downs of all the conception difficulties and pregnancy challenges they had in getting to this point in the first place:

“Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us. Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death.”

Amazingly, the reality TV alum put on a brave and optimistic face amid the challenging time. She spoke fondly of Oliver’s legacy, and the love he shared in his short time on earth:

“Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us. Oliver swam with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad’s cooking. Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap.”

Truly, truly heartbreaking.

The 36-year-old concluded her mournful message with a touching send-off:

“While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life. We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome.”

Wow.

You can see the full post, along with pictures taken throughout Sarah’s pregnancy, in the embed (below):

Very well written and touching. And so very obviously crushing. We send our condolences to Sarah, Dylan, and their family, friends, and loved ones during this unimaginable time.

R.I.P.

