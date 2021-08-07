Sarah Jessica Parker Just Gave Fans BIG Hope By Sharing A New Pic With Chris Noth!

And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth instantly gave fans something to look forward to — AKA Carrie and Big potentially still being together!!

On Friday, the Sex & The City co-stars finally shared some new behind-the-scenes pictures of Carrie and Big while filming the highly-anticipated reboot. The 56-year-old actress specifically posted a snapshot of the on-screen couple looking so in love as they embraced and gazed into each other’s eyes. You can ch-ch-check the adorable images (below):

LOVE IT!!! Also, did you peep the wedding ring on Noth’s left had?!

Now, the details about the HBO Max revival have remained pretty top-secret — but it seems like the on-again-off-again couple’s rocky relationship is possibly the main focus of the series. [Potentially MAJOR Spoiler Alert… Again] A leaked script for the series revealed that Carrie and Big actually got a divorce! In the partial scene, the blonde beauty supposedly opened up to her friends about going through a tough time following the split, saying:

“Wasn’t I doing well before this? … I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

YIKES!!!!

Carrie and Big have always had a complicated relationship, so it wouldn’t be too much of a shocker that they’ve potentially hit a little bump in the road. However, the duo always was able to overcome their issues! So WHAT HAPPENED?!?!

And while many fans freaked out over their supposedly devastating relationship status, these new pictures served as a slice of hope that there is still a chance for the two! Let’s just say there were a ton of heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the other reactions (below):

“Please don’t break them up. I’ve always been a fan of Big & Carrie since episode 1” “This does not look like marital problems to me. Please keep it that way!!!!!” “They better!!!!!!!! Forever and EVER!!!!” “Omg so gorgeous couple please do not get a divorce on tv” “Please still be happily married” “Don’t you dare split” “IM NOT OKAYYYYYYYYYYYY”

As they say, give the people what they want!

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until And Just Like That… premieres on HBO Max to know what will happen to the beloved pair. In the meantime, though, what are your reactions to SJP and Noth reunited photos? Let us know in the comments (below)!

