Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Rumors Of Deleted Lesbian Kiss Scene In Scooby-Doo!

It looks like Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready to kiss and tell!

In case you didn’t know, there have long been rumors of the characters Daphne and Velma sharing a kiss in the Scooby-Doo live-action movies. It all started when the film’s writer James Gunn revealed in 2020 that he initially planned to make Velma gay in both Scooby-Doo and its 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. However, the studio shot down the idea at the time. Ugh!! He explained on Twitter:

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version), and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Speculation soon circulated that Daphne and Linda Cardellini’s Velma locked lips at one point in the film. And now, Sarah is finally confirming that the rumors are true! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, someone asked the 45-year-old actress to spill if there was a deleted scene showing the two Scooby-Doo characters “having a relationship on the side.” She replied:

“I don’t know about a relationship on the side, but there was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.”

She’s not wrong! Fans took to social media demanding that the film studio release the scene, saying:

I. NEED. THIS. VIDEO. NOW. pic.twitter.com/6HtdUQ2Mpm — laur is in denial || dtm spoilers (@_sapphicsnix) February 3, 2023

finding out there was a daphne and velma kiss cut from scooby doo… WE WERE SO ROBBED — rayna (@capshawsdream) February 4, 2023

sarah michelle gellar use those scooby doo skills to rescue that daphne/velma kiss from the vault pic.twitter.com/ND7NHRI1ip — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) February 3, 2023

I hate WB so much, we were ROBBED a Daphne and Velma kiss?? #ReleaseTheGunnCut ? ???????? pic.twitter.com/tT5JQkvfEZ — Kat Targaryen (@KRodOfficial) February 3, 2023

But according to Sarah, that was not the only scene that didn’t make it into the movie! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star said there was a moment Daphne fights with Fred that never made the final cut:

“There was a great line too that I’ll never forget. Daphne and Fred were having a fight and I yell at him, ‘That ascot makes you look gay!’ I slam the door [at him]. They cut that, too. I think that was the reason I signed onto the movie. It’s something everyone’s thought for a long time. There’s always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut.”

She also claimed that all four stars, including Matthew Lillard and (IRL hubby) Freddie Prinze Jr., believed the film would be “less family-friendly” when they signed on for the project. You can ch-ch-check out her chat with host Andy Cohen (below):

