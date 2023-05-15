Savannah Chrisley Laments DREADED First Mother's Day With Mom Julie In Federal Prison!

It’s been a tough weekend for Savannah Chrisley.

On Sunday, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to honor mom Julie Chrisley for the Mother’s Day holiday. Of course, it couldn’t be in person — Julie is currently serving a seven-year sentence in a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky for her role in her hubby’s federal wire fraud and tax evasion.

As Perezcious readers know all too well, Savannah’s father Todd Chrisley is also behind bars — he’s in federal prison in Pensacola, Florida on a 12-year sentence. But on Sunday, all of Savannah’s focus was on missing her beloved momma.

The 25-year-old reality TV star posted a video collage onto her IG page early on Sunday afternoon. Along with the pic set, which showed Julie alongside her family and children during far happier times, the Sassy By Savannah mogul wrote a long, heartfelt message.

Lamenting how much she misses her momma on the 50-year-old woman’s first Mother’s Day behind bars, Savannah began:

“Mothers Day — this one hit hard! I’ve been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dads Birthday, now Mothers Day, and on the 16th it will be Grays 17th birthday. A lot of firsts happening… and frankly… I HATE IT! I’m angry! I hold it all in pretty well… I’ve mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts.”

Oof.

The Growing Up Chrisley star continued from there, pledging to fight for her mom and the entire Chrisley family while their matriarch remains imprisoned:

“For those that have misconceptions of who JULIE CHRISLEY is… let me help you — SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS and even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend, SHE IS a woman of God, SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be. I MISS YOU MAMA I will forever fight for you”

Then, at the end of the post, Chase Chrisley‘s younger sister took a moment to clear up some “NASTY rumors” about Todd and Julie being on the outs as a couple since being separated by prison. She declared:

“And to clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart – my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before.”

Damn.

Clearly, it was quite a tough Mother’s Day for the beauty biz mogul and Unlocked podcast host. Understandable…

You can see the full post (below):

A heartbreaking day for the Chrisley fam, indeed.

Say what you will about Todd and Julie’s charges, but there’s no question it’s sad to see how the legal consequences of all this have affected Savannah, Chase, Grayson, and Chloe. Sending love to the kids in times like these.

