Savannah Chrisley Teases NEW Reality Show That Will Be Full Of 'Uncomfortable Conversations' About Her Family!

Looks like the Chrisley family is getting back on television — in some capacity — way sooner than we thought!

On Tuesday, Savannah Chrisley posted the 32nd episode of her increasingly popular Unlocked podcast. During that candid chat, she revealed plans for her fam to get back in front of the camera again. Like, VERY soon!!

Of course, Savannah and her famous fam rose to public prominence during their long run on Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoffs. But with the 25-year-old’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison right now after being caught by the feds for fraud and tax evasion, their reality TV empire quickly crumbled.

But now it’s back! Maybe? Apparently?! So says the Sassy by Savannah owner, at least!!

At one point during the podcast — which was recored early last week and released this Tuesday — Savannah said:

“I’m so excited. We actually are filming a little something on May 5, so that will be very exciting. In the coming months, you’ll hear some fun news about people that we’ve partnered with. And I think it’s gonna be a really fun healthy partnership.”

As for what fans can expect, Savannah said there is a lot coming! The content apparently includes how she and brother Chase Chrisley have been dealing with their parents’ incarcerations, for one. Plus, interpersonal family dramas — like Chase’s wedding process — are poised to play a role in this new special, too:

“It’s just gonna be what you see is what you get. You’re gonna have all the uncomfortable conversations. You are going to see how we’re navigating as a family through having two parents that are incarcerated. You’re gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things, him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it.”

Plus, Savannah also added this about adopted daughter Chloe Chrisley:

“You’re going to see literally every single aspect and there is no holding back, including Chloe asking me what tampons are, so….”

It sounds like Savannah is not nervous about putting herself back out there. Even though it’s been a little while since the Chrisley fam has done reality-related content, the beauty biz founder sounds ready to make the most of this opportunity:

“I don’t think [I’m nervous]. It would have been if the podcast didn’t happen. But now that the podcast has been here, I think it would be so hard for me to not authentically be myself at this point.”

Well then. Looks like they’re baaaack! (Or will be soon!)

It’s interesting, for sure. Savannah said they were scheduled to film “a little something on May 5,” and not, like, a full season of content over a period of several weeks or months. So is this just a one-off special? Or a sit-down interview?! Will Todd and Julie appear in, like, archival footage or something??

Whatever it is, we’ll be on the edge of our seats waiting to know more!

