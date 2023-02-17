Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd's Famous Blonde Hair Has Already Gone Gray In Prison!

Prison life is already taking a toll on Todd Chrisley – at least when it comes to his looks!

By now you know the 53-year-old reality star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion — receiving a sentence of 12 and seven years in prison, respectively. The couple reported to jail last month, and Todd has had some of their family members, including Savannah Chrisley, visit him. While it must have been a pretty strange experience for the 25-year-old TV personality to see her dad behind bars, she mainly couldn’t get past the fact there was something very different about the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch. VERY different! His famous blonde lock? They’re gone now!

During the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast Tuesday, Savannah revealed to her guest Britney Ruby Miller that Todd’s hair has already turned gray since he’s not able to dye it while incarcerated:

“I will say, it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like, really weird.”

When Britney asked if her father really lost his signature blonde hair “already,” Savannah responded:

“He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really weird.’”

We now know one of the first things Todd probably will be doing once he’s out of prison – grabbing some hair dye! Lolz! Of course, he could just get used to or embrace his gray hair! Sometimes it makes a person more attractive! There is absolutely nothing wrong with hair graying!

Beyond the hair situation, though, Savannah got on a more serious note. While the podcast host has been struggling with her parents being in jail, she shared that her visit to see Todd helped her feel more hopeful about the future, even if her parents’ fight for an appeal doesn’t end up in their favor:

“Even visiting my dad, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end.’ I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story.”

Glad to hear Savannah is doing better now. You can ch-ch-check out her podcast episode (below):

