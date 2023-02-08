Savannah Chrisley Says She Had A ‘Full-On Breakdown’ Over Caring For Siblings Amid Parents’ Prison Sentences

Savannah Chrisley is not ok.

As you’ve likely heard, in the wake of her parents’ prison sentences, the 25-year-old took on the responsibility of caring for her younger brother, Grayson, 16, and her niece, Chloe, 10. However, things may not be all rainbows and butterflies, as the youngest Chrisley daughter revealed she’s had a “full-on breakdown.”

During a Tuesday episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the reality star opened up about the challenges of raising the younglings while her parents serve their sentences:

“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”

She continued:

“I was like, ‘I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job that she’s done for all her life.”

Definitely a tough gig — the toll of having BOTH your parents go to prison would be enough to lead most to a breakdown in and of itself, but couple that with the added pressure of caring for two dependents? We certainly feel for her. The Sassy founder continued:

“The next day, Chloe and I were talking, we were in the car, and she was like, ‘You’re doing a pretty good job.’”

Awww! She added:

“So I was like, oh God, I’ve got to do better, because she goes, ‘You’re doing a pretty good job, I mean, you made me ramen noodles last night,’ and I was like, ‘From here on out, every Sunday, we’re going to plan our meals for the week, and you guys tell me what you want for dinner, and then we’ll get the groceries for the week, and then you know every night what you’re going to have for dinner.”

She playfully added:

“When she said, ‘You made me ramen noodles,’ I was like, ‘Oh gosh.’ They’re just going to think you’re eating ramen noodles. I swear, I made her a salad for lunch today.”

LOLz. It’s good that Savannah can find at least some sort of humor in the situation! She really does seem to be doing her best, and we can always support that — especially at such a young age!

But despite all the hardships, the young entrepreneur is making it work… Especially with some wise words from her proud poppa, Todd Chrisley:

“I had a conversation with my dad and he said, ‘This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you’ve ever done.’ I’m starting to see that.”

She continued:

“It’s so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, ‘Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after another. Where are you?’ Now I’m in a place of such peace.”

She added that she hopes Grayson and Chloe can soon find that same “peace and calmness.” She explained:

“We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things, even if it’s just little things I’m trying to implement because I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister. I want to stay in that role of sister. But it’s hard when you’re in the role of parent and discipline.”

Hats off to Savannah! What an intelligent, caring, and strong young woman. We wish her and the kids all the best. See the full podcast episode (below):

