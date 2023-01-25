Lindsie Chrisley Already Visited Her Dad Todd In Prison!

Some members of the Chrisley family already went to see Todd Chrisley in prison!

As you know, the 53-year-old and his wife, Julie Chrisley, reported to the slammer last week to serve their combined 19-year sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. And less than a week after heading to prison, Todd received some visitors! According to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsie Chrisley and his mother, Nanny Faye, traveled to the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida over the weekend. The 33-year-old reality star even mentioned the visit on her The Southern Tea podcast on Wednesday.

During the episode, Lindsie explained she made an “impromptu road trip” with her grandmother, recalling how she had to take over driving after two hours because she could not handle Nanny being behind the wheel. As for why she brought up the visit? The Chrisley Knows Best alum said some people were speculating about what beach she was at in Florida over the weekend and questioned her reason for being down there:

“This past weekend there was a thread about people trying to figure out what beach I was at and why I was there. If it was my parents’ beach house, if it was a new condo.”

But getting on a serious note, she also touched on how everyone in the family has been adjusting to this new normal now that Julie and Todd are in prison, sharing:

“My family struggled through a lot with my parents this year. So many things that happened legally. Though the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, there is some sense of peace and closure and now we have the opportunity to be able to adjust.”

There is no doubt that this is a tough time for the Chrisley children – especially Savannah Chrisley who is now the guardian of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe. She expressed how hard it has been on her podcast this week, saying:

“Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually. We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for some time, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough. I haven’t filmed a podcast since then. The podcast today was filmed prior to my life falling apart.”

While Lindsie also has been vocal about how “heartbroken” she was over the news of her parents’ convictions, it is slightly odd and shocking that she went to see her dad. We mean, it came out last month that she spoke to the FBI about being “afraid” of Todd’s violent behavior and harassment after he threatened her to lie for him and Julie in their case. Perhaps, they’ve already moved on from it, or she’s putting their issues to the side amid this difficult time for her family?

But anyway, we wonder which of the Chrisley siblings will visit Julie or Todd next! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

