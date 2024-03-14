Schwartz & Sandy’s STILL Struggling After Tom Sandoval’s Affair?! Menu Slashed!

Could The Toms be close to losing their restaurant?

You will recall that Schwartz & Sandy’s opened back in November 2022. The business was going alright for the first couple of nights. However, everything changed when the world learned about Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Rachel Leviss. The restaurant quickly started to suffer as fans left negative Yelp reviews and even got vandalized. As co-owner Tom Schwartz described it on Vanderpump Rules, their “beautiful bar” soon “became like the scene of the crime” and “toxic.” Reservations were down at the time. They had employees harassed by patrons, and some even quit.

Things were not looking good for Schwartz & Sandy’s! And a year later, the business still seems to be struggling! In fact, there have been rumors the place could be closed soon! Over the past few weeks, people on Reddit threads have been saying Schwartz & Sandy’s would be shutting down. Is that the case, though? A source close to the restaurant slammed the rumors to The US Sun on Wednesday, insisting that it is “not closing.” However, the insider did admit that business has been very slow. They are talking about less than 10 people inside the “empty bar” between the hours of 10 pm to midnight, specifically on Saturday, March 9! That is prime business time for a bar!

The insider pointed out that the establishment had few people inside that evening, with only three staff members running the front of the house. Mind you, this is on a Saturday night, which should be a busy time for a place serving booze and food! And they only had 10 people inside? Yikes. In comparison, Peter Madrigal — the manager at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR — told the outlet they had prepped for 400 people on March 9. Schwartz & Sandy’s seems to have nowhere near that amount of customers coming in!

Sandoval and Schwartz clearly are struggling with the business! Even their menu got a total makeover amid their issues! Before, the menu had some palm trees in the background and was broken up by appetizers, salads, entrees, cocktails, and wine. The restaurant had eight specialty cocktails.

But now? They completely slashed the menu down! There are only four on the new menu — The Fresh Start, Wendy Peppercorn, Midnight Madagascar, and Arugula Awakening. They axed the mushroom-gruyere beignets from the appetizer options but added a dessert named after Schwartz called the Strawberry Schwartz Cake. The menu is divided into drinks and dining and features a plain look. The insider said these changes were made earlier this year.

Were these changes made due to a limited budget? Or were Sandoval, Schwartz, and their business partner Greg Morris simply revamping the menu and trying out a new look? Hmm. If you ask us, the changes are giving the vibe of the business is suffering a lot! We bet Greg regrets banning the VPR cameras from filming in Schwartz & Sandy’s for Season 11! They seem to need some free publicity now!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Schwartz & Sandy’s will stay open? Sound OFF in the comments below.

