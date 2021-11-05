Scott Disick Spotted Filming Hulu Show With THIS Kardashian Family Member!

If you thought Scott Disick would be on the outs with the family following his latest drama with Kourtney Kardashian, think again!

On Wednesday afternoon, Page Six reported that the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed meeting Kris Jenner for lunch at Maria’s Italian Kitchen in Woodland Hills, California. And yes OF COURSE the cameras were rolling at the time. Take a look at the photos HERE.

It’s unclear what the two had to talk about, but we can pretty much guess it had something to do with his recent behavior about Kourt’s love life. You know, his DM scandal with her other ex-beau Younes Bendjima over her PDA with Travis Barker. Not to mention his petty reaction to their engagement!

As you may recall, after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question, Disick reportedly started distancing himself from the family as he felt “like an outcast more than ever.” However, Kris doesn’t plan on ignoring the Flip It Like Disick star (obviously) no matter what’s going on:

“Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time. He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family, but right now, he doesn’t know if he will choose to be around.”

Is it just us, or is it weird how so many of Kourtney’s relatives seem to prioritize their relationships with Scott?? Would YOU be okay with your family members being “very close” with the man who publicly cheated on you, etc. etc.? Baby daddy or not, something has always seemed unique there. Sure, he genuinely seems hilarious to hang around if you’re not romantically entangled with him, but…

Anywho!

Obviously we don’t know EVERYTHING that goes on between them, and we suppose it’s nice The Lord can still rely on them as family.

It’s pretty obvious at this point that Scott and Kourtney’s issues are going to be a major plot point for the world to see when the Hulu show eventually drops — and we cannot wait to see what unfolds! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

