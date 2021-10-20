Scott Disick 'Avoids' Kardashian Family Events So He Doesn't Have To See Travis Barker -- And 'Feels Like An Outcast' Now

Scott Disick’s worst nightmare is coming true with Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement news, but it’s not just a chance at reconciliation with his baby momma he’s missing out on. It sounds like his relationship with the whole Kardashian-Jenner family is disappearing.

As you may recall, during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old Flip It Like Disick star expressed concern that the show ending would make it difficult for him to remain close with the fam. But there was an even bigger roadblock on the horizon: Travis Barker.

Though he and Kourt have maintained a decent co-parenting relationship for years, the introduction of a new love interest into their lives changed everything.

Disick previously made headlines for revealing his bitterness over his ex-girlfriend’s romance with the Blink-182 drummer by criticizing their PDA to her other ex Younes Benjima. The leaked DMs were not a good look, and from all accounts were the catalyst for his breakup with Amelia Hamlin.

Despite things being dicey for a hot minute after all of the drama, he recently appeared to be on good terms with the Kardashians. However, that may not actually be the case. According to a source speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, Disick has been steering clear of the fam lately — and it’s all because of Travis. The insider explained:

“He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times. It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids.”

For the longest time, the Talentless founder had been a fixture at the major Kardashian events and holidays, even after the reality TV OTP couple broke up in 2015. However, that has obviously all changed, and he is reportedly now feeling lonelier than ever within the family:

“The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever.”

To be honest, this is kind of heartbreaking to hear, especially knowing that the famous bunch is really the only family that Scott has left. But we also cannot deny that he has had every opportunity to grow and show up for Kourtney over the years and just threw it all away. And instead of being happy that she’s found someone, he has decided to take a page out of Shanna Moakler‘s book and be petty. So ultimately, if Scott’s relationship with the Kardashian crew is wrecked at the moment, he’s done it all on his own.

But what are your thoughts on how Scott is reportedly handling Kourtney’s engagement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

