Scott Disick Has 'Boats N Hoes' Time In Miami -- With His 11-Year-Old Son Mason!

When Scott Disick does Miami, it’s a trip to remember — even when he’s on daddy duty!

The KUWTK alum took to his Instagram this week to share pics from his Miami vacation, during which he spent quality time with his son, Mason, and the salty sea.

Related: Scott ‘Trying To Get Under Kourtney’s Skin’ With New Dating Rumors After Travis Engagement

According to E! News, the Talentless founder jetted off to the Sunshine state for a vacation following Halloween, and he wasted no time getting on the water. The father-of-three showed off his boat captaining skills in a series of pics on his Instagram Stories, which he captioned:

“Boat life… One of the reasons I love life.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex also posted a portrait of himself in captain mode, writing in the caption:

“Boats n hoes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

Hopefully, that caption wasn’t meant to be taken literally, as the star’s 11-year-old son was in Miami with him at the time!

Shortly after the boat trip, Scott posted a pic with his oldest son over dinner, showing Mason enjoying some pasta. He joked in the caption:

“Best things in life r free.”

Fortunately, it appears the “boats n hoes” caption was simply a Step Brothers reference Lord Disick made as a callback to his recent “boyz night” excursion with Mason and 6-year-old son Reign Disick on October 28. See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

As you likely know, Scott’s trip comes weeks after his split from Amelia Hamlin and news of Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. The 38-year-old is said to have been focusing on spending time with his kids as of late, with a source telling E! News he “will always care for Kourtney” no matter where life takes them. The source added:

“She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that.”

However, a separate insider told the outlet that while Scott will “always be part of the Kardashian family,” he’s been “feeling low” in the weeks since the proposal made headlines — so it’s good to see the reality star is enjoying the simple things (well, simple for him at least) like boat rides and family bonding.

We just hope daddy Disick sticks to Kourtney-approved father-son activities!

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram]