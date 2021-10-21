Scott Disick Breaks Social Media Silence With Dad Duties Amid Kourtney's Engagement News!

Scott Disick is enjoying the good life with his beloved children — and trying to keep his attitude up after ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s very public engagement to Travis Barker!

It’s no secret that the Flip It Like Disick alum has been feeling a bit blue lately after Kourt said yes to the Blink-182 drummer in a beachside proposal this past weekend. But at least one thing is sure to cheer up the 38-year-old father of three: the kids! And on Wednesday, he finally broke his (brief) social media silence in the days following Kravis’ BIG engagement news.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scott posted a new pic to his Instagram Stories showing off 6-year-old son Reign lounging around with him at home.

Captioning the pic “after school break down with reign,” the Talentless founder clearly reveled in spending some quality time one-on-one with his youngest child, as you can see (below):

Awww!

Of course, Reign is no stranger on Lord Disick’s IG feed, and it’s clear from all public posts that the proud papa loves spending time with his little guy — and Mason and Penelope, too! Still, this has got to be some kind of crazy week for Scott, what with his longtime ex and baby momma officially starting her forever happily-ever-after with her new-ish drummer beau.

As we’ve previously reported, it appears as though Scott hasn’t been taking things particularly well ever since Travis popped the question on Sunday afternoon. And to be fair, we totally get that — seeing the longtime family friend barge in and swoop Kourtney off her feet in the most public of ways can’t have felt great for the longtime reality TV star. Things got so bad, we wondered whether Scott was destined to be elbowed out of the exclusive KarJenner inner circle amid this whole situation!

Plus, you’ll recall how Scott’s recent ex, Amelia Hamlin, openly and proudly showed herself to be #TeamKourtney after the engagement news, not-so-secretly liking news of the proposal on social media. All this, too, after Amelia’s abrupt decision to split off from Scott after his disappointing direct message scandal! Whew! What a last few weeks it’s been for Lord Disick…

But, hey, in all sincerity, he does have those three amazing kids at home as he continues to co-parent ever so tenuously with Kourtney. That’s not nothing, and it’s great to see Scott taking in some quality time with ’em even while life around him gets crazier and crazier every day!

What do U make of Kourt’s ex’s behavior here, Perezcious readers?! Will Scott eventually move past this engagement news? Will we soon see Todd Kraines rise again or nah???

Sound OFF with your take on all the drama down in the comments (below)…

