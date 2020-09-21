Scott Disick Reveals Son Reign Just Got ANOTHER Cool ‘Covid’ Cut — And It’s Badass!

And just like that, it’s already time for a new haircut for little Reign Disick!

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s youngest child had us all shook just last month when he shockingly shaved off his signature long locks in favor of a buzz cut — and now fans are doing a double-take after the 5-year-old debuted yet another cool hairstyle on social media!

On Sunday, the Talentless creator took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with his son and the new do’ proudly on display, with him captioning the pic:

“Covid cuts”

So, what did Reign decide to go with this time? A MOHAWK! Pretty badass for a preschooler, isn’t it?

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Looooove it!

Seriously, this new look is beyond cute and it’s been so much fun watching the little star’s hair transformation over the years — even when critics wouldn’t stop throwing shade at his old style.

Speaking of that progression, Reign’s barber Jason Schneidman recently uploaded a collection of images from his tiny client’s first big haircut this year, and it truly feels like he’s grown up so much before our very eyes! See it here:

Perezcious readers, which style do U prefer on Reign? And to our Perezcious parents, would U let your son (or daughter!) rock a classic, bold mohawk like this??

Tell us (below) in the comments!

