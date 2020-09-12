Jaden Smith & Sofia Richie ‘Love Each Other’ — But They’re NOT Dating!

Celebrity relationships can be serendipitous and move fast, but we best not get ahead of ourselves when it comes to Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith!

The pair caught everyone’s attention when they were seen enjoying a flirty Malibu beach date and subsequent night out together over Labor Day weekend, with onlookers later insisting how “comfortable” they were holding hands and cozying up during their rendez-vous. Now, the 22-year-old rapper is speaking out on what’s really going on between him and Scott Disick‘s ex-girlfriend — listen up, yall!

Related: Sofia & Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship Turned Sour Before Scott Disick Split

Jaden broke his silence on the dating rumors during the Friday episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, where he initially claimed ignorance about the buzz he created with Sofia. He admitted to the outlet:

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that.”

But then he eventually indulged the hosts and clarified the nature of the pair’s relationship, adding:

“But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

We hear you dude, but those paparazzi pics screamed way more than just friendship to us! And, where were those “consistent” outings when Sofia was still boo’ed up with the Talentless creator? Hmm.

For a second there, we really thought these two were getting ready to re-live the connection they once had as teenage lovebirds at just 14 years old, but according to Smith, that’s not the case here. Yet, LOLz. Hey, in 2020, you really can’t rule out the impossible — and considering how much history there is between them, who knows where this could go someday.

In the meantime, watch him explain it all in his own words in the clip (below):

Perezcious readers, do U think Jaden and newly single Sofia would make a good couple? Or does this have secret rebound fling written all over it?

[Image via Fayes Vision/Avalon/WENN]