Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie ‘Got Weird’ Before Demise Of Relationship With Scott Disick

What an entanglement!

Tensions were apparently running high between Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie ahead of the latter’s split from Scott Disick! Those keeping up with the KarJenners are likely aware that the father of three and the 22-year-old model recently made their split permanent after being on-again, off-again for so long.

While the relationship was never really in the same place ever since Scott entered rehab in May, that wasn’t the driving force behind the breakup, according to a new source.

The insider explained to Us Weekly more about what likely caused the demise of their relationship:

“Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship. Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

Obviously, it’s not just Kourt he’s spending time with, it’s his kiddos! Together, the friendly exes share 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope, and 5-year-old Reign, recently enjoying a family vacation together as a party of five.

The relationship between Kourtney and Kourtney 2.0 have never been all that stable. But Scott’s baby momma definitely got more territorial when he was in danger.

From the looks of things in a KUWTK clip, filmed right around the time that things started going off the rails with Scott and Sofia, the Poosh founder was feeling SUPER protective over her baby daddy when speaking to sis Kim Kardashian West about a privacy violation at her ex’s rehab center.

She just cares so much!

Last we heard, things were done “for good” between Scott and Sofia, and it was the Talentless founder who pulled the plug! An E! News insider revealed:

“[Scott and Sofia] have broken up for good. They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

Apparently, their major age gap was partially to blame for why they just couldn’t make it work any longer — despite not being a problem for Scott when they first got started. You know, back when she was still a teenager.

The source continued:

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

Tension or no tension, age gap or not, it’s become “very clear” that the Flip It Like Disick star and Miz Richie just couldn’t make it work any longer:

“Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”

