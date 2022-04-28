Jim Carrey Reacts To BANANAS Joe Biden Conspiracy Theory! You Won't Believe People Believe This!

This is bats**t crazy!

When it comes to Donald Trump and his legion of supporters, we’ve heard some wild theories, but this one is bound to blow your mind. A new conspiracy theory is gaining massive support from MAGA country, and the claim? That Joe Biden is dead and has been secretly replaced by a cast of actors!

Uhhh, wut?

Related: Chrissy Teigen HILARIOUSLY Forced Joe Biden To Stop Following Her On Twitter

Jason Selvig of The Good Liars was the one to uncover this mind-boggling belief when interviewing a woman wearing a bedazzled baseball cap that read “Trump.” When asked why she believes the president has passed away, she explained:

“The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up is an actor wearing a mask.”

And not just any old actor. No, these people believe that some of Hollywood’s most elite are behind the scheme, including Jim Carrey who starred as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live for several weeks in 2020. The woman claimed:

“I mean, there’s several different people playing Joe Biden at this point. When he fell up the stairs going on the airplane, I myself think that was Jim Carrey. I’ve heard that he was one of them.”

POTUS was caught on camera fumbling up the stairs three times while boarding Air Force One last March. The video still has many people laughing — but who knew it was the center of such a wild theory!!

Carrey’s not the only celebrity who has supposedly been helping the White House conduct one of the most top-secret scams of all time. According to the MAGA supporter, another legendary actor is also helping out, she continued:

“And James Woods is also one of the doppelgänger mask-wearing people.”

We can’t make this stuff up!! Ch-ch-check out the shocking interview (below)!

I talked with a woman who believes Joe Biden is being played by several different actors – including Jim Carrey. Big, if true. pic.twitter.com/qGXZiL9ZpC — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 26, 2022

Is she serious?!

Related: Celebrity Impersonator & Entertainer Donny Davis’ Cause Of Death Revealed

As the clip went viral on Twitter, the shocking hypothesis made its way to the Dumb and Dumber star who couldn’t help but react. And, tbh, his take on the whole thing perfectly sums up how most of us are probably feeling! Retweeting the video on Wednesday, Carrey captioned the post:

“Oh dear. :^•”

LOLz! So simple, but so true! Helping to clear the air, another user pointed out the woman’s possible reason for confusion (below).

I think she’s on to something pic.twitter.com/btjDrex9YT — Rick A37-Z (@Paragondvp) April 27, 2022

Hah! Do YOU believe this conspiracy theory, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]