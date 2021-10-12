Scream Again! See The Terrifying Trailer For The Next Chapter!

Do you like scary movies? GOOD!

Years after the last installment, the Scream franchise is back, and so are Woodsboro survivors Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. But will they make it through this one??

Joining the OG cast for Scream (yes it’s just called Scream, not Scream 5 for whatever reason) are newcomers Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Dylan Minnette (Don’t Breathe), and Jack Quaid (The Boys). Is one of these fresh faces the killer? Someone else??

We’ve been given the guarantee we won’t find any of the twists and turns until the movie comes out. The filmmakers reportedly created multiple fake scripts to throw off any leaks! So even if your biggest fear is spoilers, the trailer should be perfectly safe…

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Whoo! Sadly this will be the first Scream entry not directed by Wes Craven. The master of horror passed away in 2015. But stepping into his legendary shoes are Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who did an amazing job directing 2019’s fantastic Ready Or Not?

Are you ready to meet the new Ghostface??

Unfortunately the movie is NOT going to be out in time for Halloween; it’s scheduled for January 2022. Sigh… when will studios learn to put out their horror movies in October again?!? Maybe they’ll make a meta joke about it…

