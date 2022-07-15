Scrubs Executive Producer Arrested On Multiple Rape Charges

Hollywood writer Eric Weinberg has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.

The Emmy award nominated writer, known best for his work on Scrubs and Californication, was arrested at his Loz Feliz residence Thursday around 12:00 p.m. on multiple sexual assault charges. Los Angeles Police Department claims the charges date back to 2012, and possibly far earlier as well.

In addition to writing, Eric has also served as an executive producer, co-executive producer, and consulting producer (all roles that often come with being seasoned writers in the business) on several high-profile shows over the last 15 years, including Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management, Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect, and Scrubs. The latter two earned him his Emmy nominations, but no wins.

Related: Charlie Sheen Is FURIOUS His Daughter Joined OnlyFans, Blames Ex Denise Richards!

According to the arrest report, which describes Eric as a “serial assault suspect,” he would approach young women particularly in their 20s and 30s in “grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places.” From there he would claim to be a photographer looking for models to do photo shoots, and if the women he approached would agree, he would set it up to take place at his house. Police explained that once the women would come to his residence for what they believed to be a photoshoot, he would sexually assault them.

A neighbor of Eric’s spoke with CBS Los Angeles to explain:

“A friend of mine pointed out the house and said ‘watch out. I personally know of a ton of girls who have been, specifically lured into that house and have been assaulted.’”

This is pretty much the definition of a Hollywood predator using his power to abuse women. It’s so twisted that these men feel like they have a right to just take whatever they want from the women involved… Imagine how they are left feeling! We’re just glad that in the wake of the #MeToo movement, many of these individuals that were able to operate in the shadows are now being cast into the light.

Related: Producer Joe Francis Claims The #MeToo Movement Is DAMAGING Hollywood… Umm…

LAPD also noted in the report that there could be more potential victims, explaining:

“Detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims that could date back to the early 1990s and are looking to speak with them.”

These poor women… He’s literally been at it for 3 decades! Imagine all the trauma he has caused over the years.

Authorities concluded their statement by asking any potential victims or anyone with additional information to come forward at (323) 561-3272, or at [email protected] Eric is currently being held on bail of $3.225 million.

See the full report (below):

LAPD News: Serial Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested pic.twitter.com/4Pvxl2yMoz — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 14, 2022

[Image via CBS Los Angeles/YouTube]