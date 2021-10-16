Sean Penn’s Wife Leila George Files For Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage!

The third time wasn’t the charm for Sean Penn.

According to People, his wife Lelia George filed for divorce on Friday from the 61-year-old actor after a little more than one year of marriage together. Neither has come out with a reason for the split or statement about the breakup at this time. So it’s up in the air as to what happened between the two for now!

As you may know, the 29-year-old actress and Penn tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in July 2020 after dating for four years. He detailed the “COVID wedding” while on Late Night With Seth Meyers about a month after their nuptials, saying:

“We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way.”

Penn has been married twice before, Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He shares 30-year-old daughter Dylan and 28-year-old son Hopper with his second wife.

