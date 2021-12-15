Selena Gomez Reveals BIG New Back Tattoo -- But WHAT IS IT?!

Selena Gomez has some fresh new ink!

On Wednesday, tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy posted a spooky photo of the singer on Instagram debuting a brand new back tattoo! While the picture was snapped from far away, the new tat appears to start at the base of the neck and drip down Selly G’s shoulders.

Related: Selena Gomez SLAMS Troll Criticizing Her Drinking ‘Joke’ Following Kidney Transplant

Bang Bang didn’t offer much more of an explanation about the design, simply captioning the pic:

“@selenagomez ”

Ch-ch-check it out!

So far, fans have speculated that the ink might be a “dream catcher” or even a “rose.” Another viewer thinks the photo could be teasing a new album since the Disney Channel alum hired the same artist to tattoo the word “Rare” on her neck after dropping a single with the same name last year. Hmmm… Thoughts?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/BangBangNYC/Instagram]