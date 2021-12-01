Selena Gomez SLAMS Troll Criticizing Her Drinking 'Joke' Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is firing back at a fan who didn’t find her most recent TikTok very funny!

On Tuesday, the Disney Channel alum posted a side-by-side reaction to Dr. Dawn Bantel’s description of what defines “heavy drinking” for men and women. The doc explained:

“The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men. And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

What some fans found horrifying was the light-hearted way the Only Murders in the Building star reacted during the video — as if suggesting she drinks way more than these “heavy drinking” guidelines. See her facial expressions (below)!

Every bit of her TikTok screams “it’s a joke” — including her caption — but some followers just weren’t having it…

One angry user referenced Gomez’s 2017 kidney transplant:

“So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.”

Noticing the head-turning comment, Sel couldn’t help but clap back, responding:

“It was a joke ass.”

Welp, that should put the hater in their place!! The Lose You To Love Me singer had the support of her diehards, thankfully, who made sure to fill the rest of her comment section with positive messages, such as:

“The fact you need to say that this is a joke…I love you.”

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time Selly G has had to face backlash and unnecessary criticism for her kidney transplant. As you’ll recall, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum underwent surgery in September 2017 while battling lupus. Her bestie Francia Raisa donated her kidney in a move that likely saved the Grammy nominee’s life. Selena told Today at the time:

“I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death.”

Since having the life-changing surgery, the 29-year-old has advocated for organ donations across all her platforms, but more often than not, has had to call out senseless jokes made about her and her health battle.

In August, the pop star slammed The Good Fight for making light of her surgery. In an episode, characters discussed what kind of jokes would get someone “canceled,” suggesting things like necrophilia, Autism, or “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.” Selena bashed the series’ writers on Twitter, saying:

“I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

Similarly, the Saved By The Bell reboot also faced backlash for a poorly written one-liner about her kidney transplant last year. The network quickly issued a formal apology after the controversy went viral. It was a step in the right direction, though Selly’s pal Francia still took to Instagram to express how important it is to value the sacrifice of donors, expressing:

“Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that. I do want to acknowledge that this public apology from the network should acknowledge the donors that could have been offended by this. It’s not about me, it’s about acknowledging the great role that donors play.”

Very important point!

Sadly, Selena’s transplant still continues to be a hot topic and a very debated issue! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

