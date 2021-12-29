Selena Gomez's Mystery Back Tattoo Revealed -- MUST SEE!

The mystery is solved!

Two weeks after tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy revealed he had completed a new back tat for Selena Gomez, he’s ready to show off the ink in full color! Yup, we said color!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bang Bang posted a close-up shot of the Only Murders in the Building star’s back, which now features a large pink rose and blank stem, dripping in what is supposed to represent “watercolor.” It’s truly a one-of-a-kind piece!

Ch-ch-check it out:

So pretty!

As a reminder, here’s what fans were initially shown earlier this month:

In the caption of his new post, Keith reflected:

“Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful.”

While Selly G has yet to comment on the ink, fans are already showering her design with so much love, writing:

“Love it and love her!! She’s stunning ” “ I LOVE IT SO MUCH .” “I CAN FEEL SG3 ALREADY”

As mentioned, when the spooky black-and-white photo of Gomez’s new tattoo first hit the internet, many diehards predicted a new album might be on the way. After all, she hit up the same artist to get the word “Rare” permanently placed on her neck last year in honor of her album and beauty line.

While we’re sure many would love new music, that might not be what’s happening here. According to Page Six, the Disney Channel alum has 16 tattoos at this point and most of them have sentimental meaning. Her first tat, a music note on her wrist, was chosen because “music is a big influence” in her life. She reflected on that body art while chatting with Access Hollywood in 2012, saying:

“I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”

A few years later, Bang Bang also inked the Arabic words for “love yourself first” below her right shoulder and the roman numerals LXXVI (76) as a tribute to a beloved family member on the back of her neck, according to DailyMail.com. She also had the date of her life-saving kidney transplant inked on her. So… perhaps the rose has a deeper meaning? Or maybe it represents an important moment in her life and new music?? A Selenator can certainly dream!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is this rose tat teasing something? And what do you think of the watercolor style?! Sound OFF (below)!

