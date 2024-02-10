Selena Gomez’s Mom Mandy Teefey Defends Her Social Media Breaks!

Selena Gomez’s mom is not here for the backlash her daughter has faced due to her social media breaks!

Perezcious readers know the 31-year-old actress is the queen of taking a break from social media. She has stepped away from the internet multiple times over the years, with the recent hiatus happening when she went viral for gossiping at the Golden Globes with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. During the award show, fans believed Selena was talking about wanting to take a photo with her A Rainy Day in New York co-star Timothée Chalamet — only for his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to shut that down.

The Who Says singer denied the theory. And amid all the speculation, she decided to ditch Instagram for “a while” to focus on “what really matters.” However, her break did not last long! She was back on the app less than 24 hours later to promote a collaboration with Gordon Ramsay. Selena proceeded to get brutally roasted by social media users for having the shortest hiatus ever. Oof.

Now, Mandy Teefey is coming to her daughter’s defense! When asked about Selly’s frequent breaks from social media in an interview with Elite Daily, the mom fired back:

“It’s just whatever she needs for that time period. I can go a week without looking at any social media, and then I’ll get on there and I’ll try to catch up. But it’s just whatever time Selena needs, she gives herself.”

Even if it means Selena needs to step away from the apps for only less than 24 hours! In all seriousness, though, Selena has been vocal about how she struggles with her mental health, especially when she engages on social media too often. She told Good Morning America in 2022 she felt her best when she took a five-year break from being online:

“It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life.”

There is nothing wrong with needing to take a break from the apps sometimes! And if anyone has anything negative to say about it, her momma is clearly ready to step in and defend Selena! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

