Selena Gomez Still Wants You To Know She's Single Despite Drew Taggart Romance!

Pump the brakes… Did Selena Gomez just deny her budding romance with Drew Taggart?

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know we got wind of the Only Murders in the Building star’s latest romantic endeavor with The Chainsmokers’ stud earlier this week, with an insider telling Us Weekly Monday:

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

The source added that for now, they’re opting to keep things “very casual and low-key,” but then two days later, Page Six obtained photos of the duo bowling at The Gutter in New York, with an eyewitness even pointing out they were seen “making out” between turns! Well, now Selena herself is chiming in on the rumor mill to set the record straight… Or to at least let other eligible bachelors know she’s keeping her options open! In a since-deleted Instagram Story post Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a black-and-white photo with the caption:

“I like being alone too much”

And if that wasn’t enough, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer added a hashtag of her own:

“#iamsingle”

See (below):

Selena Gomez denies she is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart: “# iamsingle” pic.twitter.com/vK4RTiWeCf — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2023

Damn! We wonder how Drew feels about that…

Honestly, we don’t blame her. The dating scene can be wild, so keeping your options open is probably the best thing she could do. Although, the Disney alum previously shared on the Jay Shetty On Purpose podcast back in November that despite heartbreak, she still is looking for love:

“Of course there are days that I feel so far away. But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”

She added at the time:

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love.”

Hmmm… Maybe the vibes were just off with the 33-year-old Closer singer. OR, maybe it has something to do with his ex-lover? We previously reported that Drew and Eve Jobs, the 24-year-old daughter of the late Steve Jobs, were dating back in September, but eventually fizzled out right after the new year. After news broke earlier this week about his potential romance with Selena, the model deleted her IG altogether! Makes us wonder what the exact timeline was between Eve and Selena, and if it may have caused some contention for the young influencer. Would that have been enough for Selena to get cold feet? Is she just trying to stay out of drama, or is she really just casting a wide dating net? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how things continue to play out.

What’s your take, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

