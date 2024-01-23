Kyle Richards Rocks Mauricio Umansky's Last Name On Jacket Amid Split -- LOOK!

Kyle Richards is making a statement!

Despite her ongoing split from Mauricio Umansky, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out on Monday in a stylish jacket with her estranged hubby’s last name plastered on the back!

In snaps obtained of the 55-year-old out in Los Angeles, she could be seen wearing an oversized black-and-white hooded raincoat with her ex’s name on the back. She paired the look with a black sweater, black pants, a gray beanie, and a black and orange bag with her initials “KR” on it.

Related: Kyle BLASTS ‘A**hole’ Women Sliding Into Mauricio’s DMs!

Ch-ch-check out her jacket (below):

Of course, this bold fashion choice comes amid her estrangement from her husband, whom she married in 1996. They admitted to having marriage problems last year amid divorce rumors, but have insisted they’re not legally separating (yet at least). But while they are still living together, they have put their relationship on the back burner while seemingly pursuing other options.

We all know Kyle’s been sparking romance rumors with her new bestie Morgan Wade, which she has continuously shut down. However, the real estate agent has also been having some fun with lots of younger women. Most recently, he’s been getting to know influencer Alexandria Wolfe.

There don’t seem to be any signs that Kyle and Moe are getting back together any time soon. But her so publicly wearing something with his last name is sure inneresting! Do you think she’s trying to say something with this outfit? Or just wearing the best raincoat she had? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]