Selena Gomez Felt ‘Embarrassed’ After Shedding ‘Teenage Body’ -- And Fans Made It Worse?!

Selena Gomez is opening up about a difficult period of transition in her life

During an interview with Fast Company published on Tuesday, the 31-year-old reflected on her time in the limelight thus far, and how following her lupus diagnosis at 24, things started to really switch gears for her.

She recalled that the year after undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017, she took herself on an Australian getaway, where paparazzi snapped pics of her in a bikini — showing off scars from the life-saving surgery and — crucially — a more mature body. At the time, fans flooded the former Disney star with body shaming comments, which was something that she had already been struggling with on top of her health crisis.

She recalled that before she’d “had a teenager’s body,” but during a fitting for a fashion magazine around the same time, “none of the sample sizes were fitting.” She shared that it made her “feel embarrassed,” especially with all the toxicity from internet critics. The Only Murders in the Building star added that at that time, she had also just gone through a breakup with ex Justin Bieber, which made things even harder:

“I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing. Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram.”

She remembered thinking at the time:

“‘Wow, I wish my body looked like that.’”

However, she’s now gotten to a place where she can look back on it through a more mature lens. She told the outlet:

“How unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

Good for her! We're so glad she found her confidence again in her adult body. She looks absolutely AMAZING!

