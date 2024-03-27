Are Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti ENGAGED?! Look At This Ring!

Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti take their relationship to the next level??

The 49-year-old Oscar winner might be locking down his much younger girlfriend — at least that’s what it looks like based on the sparkle! On Tuesday, the couple were spotted getting some grub at Yuca’s in El Lay, but the most eye-catching thing about their sighting was the big ol’ ring on Vittoria’s finger! Yes, THAT finger!

Related: Eva Mendes Quit Acting So Ryan Gosling Didn’t Have To!

In photos obtained by Page Six, Leo kept it casual in a white t-shirt, shorts, a black LA Dodgers hat, and a face mask. His model girlfriend (or more??) sported a black and white sweater over a tank, stylish jeans, and black sunglasses. In one shot, the Killers of the Flower Moon star cutely fed her a bite of his food… But by far the most inneresting thing about the set of photos was the rock on Vittoria’s finger. See (below):

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, and Vittoria Ceretti, 25, spark engagement rumors as she flaunts new ring https://t.co/shpvsmRUtT pic.twitter.com/SY1OEFNFKs — Page Six (@PageSix) March 27, 2024

OMG, right?!

The two were first linked last summer when they were spotted making out at a club in Ibiza, and have shown off some PDA in the months since. Could they really have gotten engaged after less than a year?? Leo has halted his hookups with other models…

Back in November, an insider told Us Weekly that Leo is “completely smitten” with the Italian model, and that things are going so well he’s “actually being exclusive.” TBH, we weren’t sure this would last past her being 25, so… Color us impressed!

What do you think, Perezcious readers?? Is that an engagement ring on her finger? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Vittoria Ceretti/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]