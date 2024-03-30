Christine Quinn Calls Cops Over Fear Estranged Husband Allegedly Bugged Her Hotel Room!

The disturbing drama between Christine Quinn and her estranged husband continues.

On Saturday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson revealed to Page Six that the Selling Sunset alum reached out to law enforcement for help this week. Why? She feared Christian Dumontet may have bugged her hotel room to spy on her following his domestic violence arrest!

Law enforcement responded to a call just before midnight on Tuesday at a hotel in West Hollywood. When police arrived at the scene, the spokesperson shared that Christine told them she believed the tech entrepreneur had been digitally minoring her room through wires and bugs. TMZ reported the real estate agent felt he was trying to get her credit card information. However, officers found no evidence of any criminal activity, including any wires or bugs in the room, and therefore, they did not take an official report.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told Page Six that Christine made the call “based on her history” with Christian — which we’ve since learned has been very “toxic” for a long time. In her restraining order filing after the domestic dispute last week, she claimed her estranged hubby suffered from “extreme paranoia.” The former reality star further alleged te often would take “extreme measures” to “prevent [her] from leaving the property to work or run errands” with their son:

“He does everything he can to isolate me and our son, including locking down the front gate so we physically cannot leave the property.”

Oof. The LASD officer noted to the outlet that their 2-year-old son, Christian Georges, was not in the hotel room when they arrived to search the place. They explained that it would be noted in their report “if there was a child.”

No one would blame Christine for her concerns. It has been an extremely tumultuous time for her ever since she called the police for a domestic dispute with Christian. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hurling a bag with a glass bottle inside at the Netflix personality. It ended up hitting their son, injuring him. After the incident, Christian Georges was sent to the hospital. A day later, Christian came back to the family, violating her restraining order, and was taken into custody again.

He denied her allegations and filed his own restraining order against Christine — though the request was denied. Since then, she made more accusations about the businessman, including that he went on a violent “rampage” the day before his arrest and faked a suicide attempt last year to “test” her love. Whoa…

We continue to wish nothing but the best for Christine and her son during this tough time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

