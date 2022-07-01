Chrishell Stause Has The EXACT SAME Relationship Problem With G Flip As She Did With Ex Jason Oppenheim!

Oh no! Chrishell Stause and G Flip may not be on the same page about their future as we previously thought!

It’s no secret the Selling Sunset star wants to have children soon. She even called it quits with her former boyfriend Jason Oppenheim last year when he ultimately decided against having kids despite saying he was open to it throughout the reality series.

Understandably, it was a huge deal breaker for Chrishell. But where does her new partner, G Flip, stand on this topic? According to the former soap opera star, they do not exactly see eye to eye on the matter at this time! She said in a new interview with Vogue:

“Things are a little different for us, because it’s not a stereotypical relationship, and we do want some different things; G knows that I want to be a mom, and I know that that’s not where they are right now in their life.”

Umm… yeah… Didn’t you just have this same issue in your relationship with Jason? If Chrishell and G Flip are at different stages in life and want different things out of it, that doesn’t really sound promising for the success of the relationship!

Of course, the romance between them is still new, so things could change in a couple of months or a year from now if they’re still together. Although G Flip may not be ready for kids at this time, they did mentioned on the People Every Day podcast that they could be open to starting a family some day:

“I definitely see children in my future. Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that. I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. So I was like, I’ve always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.”

So who knows what will happen?!

Despite not agreeing about having kids right now, Chrishell shared with Vogue that the relationship is going really well — because they always have respect and love for each other:

“It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes. Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good. I wouldn’t have known that I’m open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes.”

As for how the real estate agent would describe their relationship? She would say it is “unlocked,” explaining:

“It’s when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support. Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!”

When it comes to her favorite part about being with the Australian musician, she revealed it’s simply “being around” them:

“It’s such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are.”

And no matter what happens in the future, Chrishell told the outlet that it feels like she and G Flip were meant to meet, calling their love story “a beautiful thing that has been a huge learning experience for me.” She added:

“There’s just so much love and support there that sometimes other people look at it and if it doesn’t fit into their box, they’re not going to agree with it, or they hate it, or they are going to somehow try to pick it apart. And that’s okay, because that’s going to happen no matter what. You put your life out there to a certain point and then you just let it go and try to be happy, without worrying about what some random stranger thinks about it.”

Love that mindset!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think this relationship will end in heartbreak just like it did with Jason? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

