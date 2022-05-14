G Flip Reveals Whether They Want Kids With Chrishell Stause In The Future!

Whoa! It looks like Chrishell Stause and G Flip might be ready to take the next steps in their relationship!

During an appearance on the People Every Day podcast on Friday, the 27-year-old singer opened up about the possibility of starting a family with Chrishell someday. And let’s just say, it sounds like the couple is on the same page! G Flip shared with host Janine Rubenstein:

“I definitely see children in my future. Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that. I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. So I was like, I’ve always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.”

Although kids may not happen until a later date, the Australian artist noted that they are confident the two are going to be in this for the long haul:

“I’m very fortunate to have her in my life. We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”

Aww! As you may know, the reality star, who broke up with Jason Oppenheim due to the fact they did not see eye-to-eye about children, confirmed during the season 5 reunion special of the Selling Sunset that she is in a relationship with G Flip:

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The pair formed a connection on the drummer’s music video for Get Me Outta Here – which finally dropped earlier this week. However, G Flip revealed on the recent podcast episode that they actually met long before working on the music vid! The Gay 4 Me performer recalled:

“We met last year at Halloween. We were both with our ex-partners then … And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff. We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

But obviously, the sparks really started flying once the two filmed the visuals for their song, which included some steamy AF make out scenes. G Flip said:

“And then it was really easy and fun on the film [set], you know, fun and breezy and easy. So it was great to make that clip. We watched it so many times before we actually put it out. We went through so many edits of it, but it’s cool. It’s out in the world now.”

