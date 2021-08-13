Teen's HORRIFYING Reaction To Hair Dye Goes Viral On TikTok

OMG WTF!

If you’ve never seen an allergic reaction to hair dye, this is a seriously scary visual, and we are deeply sorry. But at the same time, it’s totally a public service announcement because THIS COULD HAPPEN TO YOU, DEAR READER!

The poor girl in the screenshots above is Seraya Ellison, who posted a TikTok last month that’s gone viral for, well, pretty obvious reasons. SO SCARY!

The 19-year-old showed what happened when she tried to match her boyfriend’s hair color, and it goes from cute to terrifying REAL QUICK! She even captures her trip to the emergency room!

Speaking to Buzzfeed about the shocking incident, she explained she’d had issues with hair dye before, but nothing like what this particular shade of black did to her:

“I’ve been dyeing my own hair for 13 years, so I am used to my hairline and ears getting a little irritated when using cheaper dyes. I did not pay too much mind to it, assuming the dye got onto my skin and would take a few hours to heal itself, like it usually has in the past.”

It didn’t heal itself. It only got worse. She recalled:

“The next morning, I woke up to my boyfriend yelling and asking me what happened to my face. I looked into the mirror and saw that the right side of my forehead was swelling.”

It wasn’t quite so bad as what she showed in her TikTok… yet.

“It was only minor swelling at the time, so I took Benadryl and started to get ready for work.”

But it clearly got worse over time, to the point that when her mom saw it, she freaked immediately!

“I knew I needed medical attention when my mother came home from work at 1 p.m. and started panicking. She rushed me to the emergency room almost immediately, where my face and eyes were getting even bigger by the minute.”

Oof! Who knew hair dye could do that to your face??

Even the doctor in the ER told her they’d “never seen anything like this before.” A dermatologist was brought in but didn’t even prescribe anything for the swelling, just the chemical burn. WTF??

Seraya’s mom knew they needed a second opinion — that was her baby’s face after all! At an Urgent Care two towns away, the doctor took it seriously and gave her what she needed:

“I was given steroid pills that I would need to take twice daily for four days, and they also recommended to take Benadryl and use ice packs.”

The doc told her she’d likely developed an allergy to paraphenylenediamine, or PPD — a common ingredient in darker hair dyes. Even if you’ve been using dye for years, like Seraya had, an allergy can grow over time — and hit you out of nowhere!

According to Buzzfeed, the NIH estimates about 6.5% of people have a negative reaction to PPD. We’re guess most don’t have quite so serious a reaction — but neither did Seraya at first!

That’s why it’s always important to patch test a new dye by putting just a drop on your inner forearm or behind the ear and giving it time to see if it has a negative effect. It takes a little extra time, but it’s so worth it to never go through this! Seraya explained:

“What happened to me was really scary to experience, and I’m so lucky that my reaction wasn’t as bad as it could have been. I wanted to share this video with TikTok to help advise people to be very careful with directions when dyeing their own hair, and make sure salons do patch tests with consultations if the option is given.”

Thankfully the majority of the teen’s swelling went down in just a couple days — though it took even longer for her eye to return to normal size.

