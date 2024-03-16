Shakira Says She Put Her Music 'Career On Hold' For Years For Ex Gerard Piqué!

Shakira is ready for a music comeback — especially after sacrificing her career for years for her alleged cheating ex, Gerard Piqué!

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 47-year-old singer opened up about her 11-year-old relationship with the former soccer player. And she did not hold back about how her career took a back seat for years because of him! Shakira said:

“For a long time, I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football. There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

Throughout their romance, the musician has released new songs. But her last album dropped in 2017. And other than a few gigs here and there, including a joint Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Jennifer Lopez, she has not toured since 2018. After her dramatic split with Gerard, Shakira poured her energy into creating and releasing new music. Now, she is set to release her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, this month. Shakira said of her project:

“There were so many pieces of my life that crumbled in front of my eyes and I had to rebuild myself in a way, picking up the bones from the floor and putting them all together. And the glue that kept it all together was music.”

Of course, many of the tracks will be about her difficult breakup with Gerard. The songstress told The Times that her new album ultimately represents “the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience.” Take the popular song BZRP Music Session #53, in which she brutally dragged her ex and his alleged mistress Clara Chia Marti, as an example. LOLz! Speaking of which! When asked about what her two sons thought about the diss track about their dad, Shakira told the outlet:

“They know that there’s only one way to live life and it’s accepting the pain. And each one of us has different ways of doing that.”

In fact, Milan has followed in her footsteps while processing his parents’ split! She revealed:

“When his father and I were going through separation, he wrote two amazing songs, the kind that will bring you to tears.”

