Shakira Has A New Man In Her Life -- And She’s Very ‘Happy’!

Sorry, Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise! Shakira apparently has a new man in her life!

For those who don’t know, there has been speculation that the 46-year-old was involved with NBA player Jimmy Butler. The evidence? She was caught attending several of his basketball games with the Miami Heat, and the two have even engaged with each other’s content on Instagram. After Shakira shared a video of herself supporting his team in May, Jimmy “liked” a video of her acoustic performance on Instagram. That was all the proof fans had something was going on between them — until now!

The Hips Don’t Lie singer was spotted on a date with Jimmy on Wednesday evening! According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were enjoying a laid-back dinner at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London. They reportedly arrived at the restaurant separately just after 10:00 p.m. and left just minutes apart from each other around 1:30 a.m. Although the two went their separate ways at the end of the night, the 33-year-old basketball player made sure his security team escorted Shakira to her car. Aww! While inside the establishment, a source told ET that she and Jimmy were “looking cozy” as they had sushi and cocktails. You can see pictures from the date night HERE.

So what’s going on between Shakira and Jimmy? Well, fans don’t have to sit there guessing anymore because we have some answers! Although her children Milan and Sasha have been fans of Jimmy, a source told Us Weekly on Friday shared that the couple “have only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media.” The duo have been on a few dates – but are taking things slow:

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

As for their 13-year age gap? The insider noted that their age difference “doesn’t bother” Shakira “whatsoever,” adding:

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him.”

We guess things fizzled out between her and Lewis! Was it because of her rumored messy “love triangle” with Tom?! As you may recall, Shakira was rumored to be striking up a romance with the 38-year-old Formula 1 driver last month after they were spotted hanging out together multiple times. They were said to be in the early stages of a relationship, so they were keeping things “fun and flirty.” However, it came with some drama since Tom was “extremely interested in pursuing” after their interaction at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami. As for Shakira? She was not interested AT ALL! In fact, she reportedly had to “politely” tell his team he needed to stop flirting with her.

Instead of moving on, though, the 61-year-old actor was said to have been “frustrated” that Shakira was moving on with his “buddy” Lewis and felt his ego was “dented.” So much drama! And let’s be real here Shakira doesn’t need that energy after her nasty breakup with Gerard Piqué! Hopefully, this new romance with Jimmy will be fun and drama-free!

