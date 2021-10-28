Shanna Moakler Back With Ex Matthew Rondeau Days After Kravis Engagement News! Hmm...

Shanna Moakler and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau are back together just days after her other ex Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian!

On Wednesday, the model shared a photo booth collage with Rondeau on her Instagram Story, tagging him alongside a heart and kissy-face emoji. Nothing about the pics screams “just friends” either — she even gave him a peck on the cheek in one snapshot. Ch-ch-check them out for yourself (below)!

Aww! They look so smitten and carefree! TBH, not what we would have expected considering how contentious their split appeared this Summer.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the OnlyFans star and her model beau called it quits in July, after weeks of breakup rumors. The 28-year-old then told Life & Style over the summer that he was “happier” without the Miss Nevada USA judge in his life, adding:

“I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

Damn!! Shanna’s estranged daughter Alabama Barker also claimed:

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing. Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her.”

Yikes. Seriously, how do they come back from that?? And if they were that unhappy, why would they want to?? Well, the aspiring actor offered up an explanation to Page Six, telling the outlet via a statement written in the Notes app on Thursday:

“I will not say the current ‘status’ on Shanna and I. However, I admit…at the time… Things were very difficult especially in our personal lives, which made things hard to focus on one another.”

Hmm… He didn’t go into detail about what personal issues the couple was facing before their breakup, but it’s pretty safe to assume Moakler was struggling with her kids Alabama and Landon, whom she shares with the Blink-182 drummer. Relationships with the teens grew incredibly tense ever since their dad linked up with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum in January, so we can see how that drama could put a damper on a budding romance.

And while the family seems to be reconnecting now, we’re sure those issues will never fully be resolved (at least not this quickly). Matthew doesn’t seem to mind nowadays, though, as he continued:

“However, Shanna and I have truly found what we needed more of and what was missing just to focus on the fun in life with one another and not letting anyone or anything take that away from us.”

Good for them! Giving a tiny bit more insight into their “status,” he concluded:

“Were [sic] just taking things day by day living our best life as a team and I truly am happy knowing that shes [sic] by my side as we both continue to work hard everyday on our individual goals.”

Aw, well that’s cute! We’ll hope for the best!

Of course, the timing of this reignited romance couldn’t be more eyebrow-raising. The whole world has been gushing about Barker and Kardashian’s engagement last week. Also, the 45-year-old hasn’t been shy to get rid of any fond memory he once held for his ex-wife. On Monday, Travis covered up a tattoo once inked in honor of Shanna with a giant scorpion and an imprint of the Poosh founder’s lips. No matter how much the 46-year-old claims she’s not jealous, that had to have stung… so to speak.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised to see this duo linked up again? Does the timing feel suspicious to you? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Shanna Moakler/Matthew Rondeau/Instagram]