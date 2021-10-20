Shanna Moakler Bashes Fans For Assuming Her Cryptic IG Posts Are About Travis Barker's Engagement To Kourtney Kardashian!

Shanna Moakler doesn’t want you reading into her cryptic Instagram posts!

As we reported, the former Miss USA winner took to her IG Stories on Monday to share a few uploads lamenting about haters and how she’s in need of some “spiritual maintenance.” Seeing as these words came just hours after her ex-husband, Travis Barker, revealed his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, though, many fans took it as a direct response to the proposal news.

But Shanna wants y’all to know that there’s more to her than her ex’s love life! The starlet returned to the platform on Tuesday to slam those who assumed her social media musings were a response to her ex’s BIG news, while making it clear she has no interest in her critics’ “fortune cookie wisdom”!

Related: Amelia Hamlin Just Let Her Feelings Be Known Regarding Kourtney’s Engagement To Travis!

She wrote:

“PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period. So TY to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives…your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom ”

Fair enough, girl!

Of course, we should note, the assumption didn’t come out of nowhere. Shanna hasn’t been shy about shading the Kardashian family amid the Blink-182 drummer’s whirlwind romance with the Poosh founder.

Earlier this summer, Moakler appeared to hint she “f**king hates” Kim Kardashian for allegedly having an affair with Travis back when they were still married and trying to work on their relationship. Weeks later, the former Playboy Playmate went as far as to suggest that Kourtney is the reason she’s been estranged from her and Trav’s kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, telling TMZ:

“My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family. So yay for me.”

To make matters even more suspicious, the Rhode Island native also deleted all recent photos of her kids after they publicly celebrated their dad’s engagement to the KUWTK star. So, all things considered, fans weren’t exactly reaching when they assumed that Shanna’s latest cryptic IG posts were a response to the big news, if you ask us!

What’s YOUR take on this one, Perezcious readers? Was the model actually venting about something else altogether or is she trying to throw fans off the scent here? Sound off (below)!

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN]