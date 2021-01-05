Sharna Burgess Talks All About ‘Love’ After Vacationing With Brian Austin Green

It must be love on the brain for Sharna Burgess.

While vacationing with her new boo, Brian Austin Green, the Dancing with the Stars pro shared a sentimental Instagram post on New Year’s Day, where she reflected on the chaos that has been 2020 and her hopes for the new year.

She began:

“How does one begin to sum up a year that has been equal parts devastating and incredible? I honestly don’t know. The state of the world and the global experience of 2020 aside, I feel like this was the year when many of my lessons truly clicked. When what I have been practicing and preaching finally just became what is. I feel more myself, more settled, more focused, more clear than I think I ever have. More connected to me than I ever have. Because of that, I see things coming into my world that I have been manifesting for a long time. I believe that’s because I am finally ready for them. The Universe… she knows. She always has.”

The professional ballroom dancer said she believed “everything happens for a reason” about some of 2020’s devastating headlines — including the COVID-19 pandemic, bushfires in Australia, rising homeless numbers, the chemical explosion in Beirut, the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant, and more. She continued:

“One can only say WTF when looking at this year. While no one can take away the loss, the trauma, the PTSD, and the brutal fact that this year was what it was, we can also observe the silver linings. Out of COVID-19 came creativity. Out of quarantine came bonus time with family. Out of activism came changes for the better. Out of a nation divided, we have seen a greater stride for unity. Silver linings… maybe they can’t fully justify, they can’t reverse and they can’t take away pain, but they can give us something to find gratitude for if that’s what we choose. And this is where that lesson comes in.”

In the end, the 35-year-old said she learned last year that “everything is a choice,” concluding:

“We cannot change what we cannot control, so we must focus on how we act and react to the world around us. I choose to react with kindness, respect, understanding, optimism, positivity, wholehearted gratitude and above all else, love. Love for myself, love for my people, and love for even those who haven’t got it for me… yet. I have no resolution this year other than to move forward with the same intentions, and hopefully inspire some people along the way. Now all that’s left to say is this… scream it loudly with me… JUMANJI! Let’s get the f–k up out of this game & into 2021.”

Jumanji is right!

The Masked Singer contestant shared similar feelings in his own happy New Year’s post, where he is shirtless and submerged in water, writing:

“Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :)”

The spirited words comes days after the rumored couple was seen together at the Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii back in December. It’s the same place the 47-year-old married his recent ex-wife, Megan Fox, before their divorce.

We don’t know if that was such a smart move to bring your new flame to the same spot where you and your ex tied the knot, but what do we know.

The happy couple hasn’t publicly confirmed anything yet, but from their ‘grams, it seems the two are open to love this new year.

