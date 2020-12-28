Brian Austin Green Moving On -- & Jetting Off -- With DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess!

Looks like Brian Austin Green found a new lady under the mistletoe this year!

The actor’s love life has been a bit turbulent since his split from Megan Fox, but it seems like he may finally be settling down. On Christmas Day, Brian was spotted at LAX airport with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, apparently jetting off on a romantic holiday getaway.

The two appeared very cozy together, at one point even dancing to Christmas music while in line at a cafe, according to DailyMail.com. Sharna kept it low key dressed in all black with a baseball cap, while BAG wore a sweater with the words, “You are what you listen to.” And of course, they both donned the required face masks. (See the pics HERE.)

This is the first time the new couple have been linked, but the dancer hinted at a new romance in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. She shared:

“It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet. … How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

WOW! We’d say it’s pretty serious if you’re throwing around terms like “love of my life,” even jokingly. Plus there’s the whole “vacationing together during a pandemic” thing. (You know, when California has asked for cancellations of non-essential travel.)

The 35-year-old added:

“I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops. And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Well, the cat’s certainly out of the bag now!

Up until now, the 90210 star has kept his dating life casual. While his ex-wife was out starring in music videos for her “twin flame” Machine Gun Kelly, the father of four was spotted with a handful of women, including Tina Louise, Jennifer Flynn, and Courtney Stodden, the latter of whom led to some messy drama. But a source recently revealed that Brian was ready to get more serious now that divorce papers have officially been filed.

Honestly, Sharna seems like a great person to move on with — plus, she can give him professional advice now that he’s a judge on The Masked Dancer. LOLz.

Enjoy your vacay, lovebirds! Just another case of celebs living in their own worlds while the rest of the nation continues to struggle with this huge health crisis.

