Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Share Cagey Pics From Their Getaway Together -- Why Are They Hiding??

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are sharing some of the memories from their vacation together!

Well, to be clear, the vacation was together, but the pictures are not. Both shared some dreamy getaway pics to Instagram, but they were both alone in their respective snaps. In fact, if we hadn’t seen them jetting off from the airport side by side, we might not have even known they were together!

Related: Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About ‘Sharing A Life’ With Harry Styles

BAG’s didn’t really hint at all at his partner in crime (if the crime was vacationing during a pandemic when California has recommended cancelling inessential travel, which… kinda…). He shared a selfie with a gorgeous sea view, captioning the pic:

“Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean.”

Meanwhile, the Dancing With the Stars pro gave a little more insight into the blossoming romance in her vacay ‘gram. Her photo depicted her looking across a (mostly empty) patio to the ocean. Alongside it, she wrote:

“First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime. ♥️

Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go.”

Best in a LIFETIME? Phew! We’ve said it before, but Sharna seems pretty serious about the man who was David Silver!

So alone… But why are they trying to hide? We already know they’re together…

Our first hint that the 35-year-old may just be head-over-heels was when she teased the romance to Us Weekly. She admitted she was off the market, but also that “No one’s calling us a relationship yet.” Even so, she added:

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic? I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them.”

Not gonna lie, that sounds a lot like what Brian’s ex Megan Fox has said about her new man, Machine Gun Kelly! We wonder how Sharna feels about “merging with” her new BF… LOLz!

Related: Dr. Dre & Estranged Wife Nicole Hooked Up Again Months After Split!

So what’s the inside scoop on the new couple? A People source confirmed that the 90210 alum “has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks.” They said:

“They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together. Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days.”

On the dancer’s end, a source for Entertainment Tonight claimed:

“Sharna was dating Jason [Oppenheim] from Selling Sunset and now she bounced to Brian. She’s dating around and having fun, it’s not serious with anyone.”

Tell that to the vacation of a lifetime!

The insider also dished that she “loves the attention and the speculation” about her dating life. (Shady!) They added:

“Usually she’s pretty open and likes to talk about who she’s seeing, but she’s staying pretty tight-lipped about Brian.”

So it’s his idea staying on the down-low? Maybe it’s because he’s afraid of getting eviscerated on social media by Megan again??

We guess nothing is official-official between these two yet anyway, though it seems like they’re well on their way. We’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops…

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Instagram & WENN/Instar]