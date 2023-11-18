Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She Turned A Blind Eye To Ozzy Cheating For Years!

Sharon Osbourne is airing out all of her and Ozzy Osbourne‘s dirty laundry!

As all Black Sabbath and Osbourne family connoisseurs know, the rock star and his #1 lady didn’t always have the relationship they have today. You don’t just get those 40 year anniversaries for nothing, that’s for sure — and Sharon says she’s turned a blind eye to a lot of things in order to save their relationship!

Related: Sharon Says Whitney Houston WENT OFF On Her For ‘Trying To F**k’ Bobby Brown!

In case you’re not caught up on all the drama, in May 2016, bombshell reports took over the media after he admitted to the affair — and SEVERAL others — causing Sharon to briefly split from him. They eventually reconciled in September 2016, and now the 71-year-old is telling everyone why she put up with his cheating all those years. In a new interview with DailyMail.com on Friday, she revealed:

“I was so used to it because that was the world I knew. That’s what comes along with being famous. It was always there.”

In fact, the music manager had a VERY chill way of dealing with her hubby running around with other women:

“Yeah, [I was willing to turn a blind eye]. Especially if somebody is insecure or a narcissist that wants it all [as he was]. I was always like, ‘Wear a condom and never ask names or addresses. You don’t want to know.’”

Wow…

Despite her casual response to all his cheating, she did have her boundaries — if Ozzy wanted anything more personal with these women, it was over:

“When it gets to something more personal than that, then it’s a problem. Then I’m not going to turn a blind eye.”

Damn! We can’t imagine just putting up with that kind of treatment. But Sharon had three very important reasons — her children Kelly, Jack, and Aimée Osbourne:

“You’ve got to remember I had three kids. I had a family to hold together. I didn’t have parents to look after me.”

Sadly a reality so many women face…

It’s awful she — and anyone for that matter — had to endure such disrespect and heartbreak, but how selfless that she put her little ones first. Such a wonderful mom.

Reactions to Sharon’s confessions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Avalon/WENN.]