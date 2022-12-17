Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital After On-Set Medical Emergency

Oh no…

Sharon Osbourne suffered a medical emergency while on set for a new show that required her to be rushed to the hospital on Friday. According to TMZ on Saturday, the 70-year-old television personality “fell ill” in the middle of filming a paranormal series at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, a hotel once featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department told the outlet they responded to a “medical call” at the establishment at around 6:30 p.m. and took someone to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the patient was Sharon. A manager at the Glen Tavern Inn also confirmed an “emergency” occurred at the place but declined to share more information. Her current medical condition or what may have caused this incident is unknown at this time. What a scary situation.

Related: Sharon Says The Talk Incident Was CBS Punishing Her For Trashing Meghan’s Oprah Interview

As you may know, it has been a rough couple of months for the former The Talk host as she’s been taking care of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who’s been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and other health issues. He ended up undergoing a “major operation” that was “going to determine the rest of his life” in June. Thankfully, the former Black Sabbath lead singer recovered. Sharon previously updated fans about his condition on Instagram, writing:

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery. Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

At this time, Sharon has not spoken out about her hospitalization. We’re wishing her the best at this time.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]