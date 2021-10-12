Sharon Osbourne Shreds The Talk Colleagues For Being 'Hypocrites' & 'Desperate' For Attention In Candid New Interview

Sharon Osbourne will “never” get over being dubbed a “racist”!!

On Monday, the ex-daytime talk show host joined Megyn Kelly on her podcast SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show to discuss The Talk controversy which saw her lose her job after supporting her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan Markle. Just like her previous interviews, the 69-year-old made some pretty major claims against her former colleagues, making it 100% clear she’s still incredibly pissed off with how the whole thing went down!

For starters, Sharon alleged she had dirt on the show’s dark history, specifically noting:

“The way people were treated when Leslie was at the show, Leslie Moonves. Things that had gone down that I knew personally had gone on.”

While she couldn’t go any further on those details, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife explained that after the dramatic episode aired, she asked for a formal investigation to figure out who had supposedly set her up. But what she got was a half-assed assessment of the situation. She claimed HR neglected to talk to her producer, cameramen, and key crew members, insisting:

“They selectively chose certain people to talk to. It came back that I was very offensive the way I treated Sheryl.”

HR also didn’t think she was being publicly apologetic enough:

“They said to me, ‘you are on permanent suspension with no pay and we don’t know if we’ll ever bring you back.’ And I said, ‘well, what does that mean? Who is going to decide if I come back or not?’ And they wouldn’t tell me. And then HR said to me, ‘we feel that you’re not repenting enough. Where are you repenting? What are you doing? You have no – your behavior around this is not appropriate for this situation.’ So I told them all what I felt about them all. I told them about some dirt that had gone on at the company that I knew about. And they were very afraid of me because I’m not afraid to say what I feel. And they just wanted me gone. Because when I started talking about things that had gone on on the show before, they got very, very nervous and just wanted me gone, which I can understand.”

Hmm… Not sure we’re buying that explanation! If they were really “afraid” of the host spilling all their secrets to the world, wouldn’t they actually have wanted to make amends with Sharon so she’d stay quiet? Dropping her from the show seems like the perfect firestorm for her to reveal all that inside gossip. Regardless, it’s pretty obvious they were ready to move on to new hosts. As for Sheryl Underwood’s involvement in the ordeal, Sharon seems most frustrated that she was stabbed in the back when she was a pivotal reason her co-star wasn’t fired years before. She explained:

“Sheryl had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them. And so they called me and I said, ‘you cannot get rid of Sheryl. There is no way. She can’t take that. You just can’t do it.’ So they sent her to anger management. So, it’s alright to treat producers that way, but I can’t say anything to a co-host.”

Supposedly, everyone behind the scenes began to “panic, panic, panic” when they realized the reality TV star was chatting about Sheryl’s anger management issues. Definitely something that only poured more fuel on the fire.

“None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes. Everybody does. Nobody’s perfect. And I’m not saying that Sheryl was a terrible person because she treated producers the way she did. Hey, that’s her problem, not mine, but when you bring up the truth, they don’t like it.”

Speaking of the truth, Sharon had a lot of thoughts on the leaked recording of Elaine Welteroth which captured her sticking up for the mom of three despite not supporting her on-air. Listen to the whole clip HERE.

When asked if she thought Elaine was “faking it on the show,” Sharon mused:

“No, I don’t. And right after that she was in my dressing room, she went to HR and complained about me. So talk about hypocritical. Her, her makeup artist, and her hairdresser all went to HR and complained.”

She added:

“She complained a lot. She did go to HR a lot, Elaine. She’s just one of those people. That’s who she is. She feels she wants her rights and she’ll fight for it, which I kind of admired at the beginning. I don’t know her well. You’ve got to remember, I only worked with her from January to March, so I really don’t know her well. But just a hypocrite – says one thing to me – she also asked me at the same time business advice, all in the same…”

All that said, she doesn’t sound as mad at Elaine as she is at Sheryl, and that’s just because of the time spent together.

So, who does she think set her up for failure?!

Sharon’s naming names! To save their “failing” network, she called out three higher-ups:

“Amy Reisenbach, her name is, and the two showrunners, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, who I’d worked with for – I’d worked with the showrunners for 11 years. They were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews. And I told them that they’ve destroyed me. I told them I will never be able to get over this. It’s like, once you have that seed put on you, that you are a racist, it never goes away. I told them they destroyed me.”

The British television personality seems sold on the fact the “liars” were just “desperate” to save their show and were mad she hadn’t spoken against Morgan’s harsh comments since they were about the network’s largest special in years, Oprah Winfrey’s sit down with Prince Harry and Meghan.

“Basically, they were number one for so many years and then it started to slide, and this was bringing them back. And they didn’t like the fact that I didn’t go against Piers.”

Yeesh… It doesn’t seem like Sharon will ever be able to move past this moment — at least not emotionally! To watch more from her appearance, check out the clips (below)!

Do U think any of this will help Osbourne repair her reputation? Sound OFF in the comments!

