The View’s Sara Haines Defends Whoopi Goldberg After Fans Say Her 2-Week Suspension Isn’t Enough

Sara Haines slammed fans who found Whoopi Goldberg’s two-week suspension from The View for her harmful comments about the Holocaust wasn’t enough.

As we’ve been reporting, the actress came under fire last week when she incorrectly stated that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man” that involved “two white groups of people.” She later issued an apology on the show, saying:

“I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. And I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Still, ABC announced that Goldberg would be taken off the air for two weeks “effective immediately.” But amid the controversy, Haines decided to rally behind Whoopi. On Friday, the 44-year-old host took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her and Goldberg snapping a selfie amid the ongoing controversy. She captioned the post:

“This just popped up and warmed my heart. That’s my Whoops!!!!”

However, the comments section quickly got heated. While some viewers expressed that they missed seeing the 66-year-old on their screens, others said they were disappointed by the short length of the suspension. Some fans also criticized Haines for showing any kind of support for her co-host at this time. But the journalist wasn’t having it, later writing in a separate comment:

“I’d like to invite people trolling the post to go play somewhere else. To learn from a moment is all we can ask of anyone. And prioritizing punitive measures at the expense of the message/issue (and teaching moment) are misguided.”

This isn’t the first time one of the panelists have spoken out about the controversy. While insiders at the network reportedly were up in arms over the situation, The Daily Beast reported that co-hosts Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Haines were “furious with the network’s decision” to suspend Whoopi. Navarro even spoke to the outlet about the Sister Act alum’s remarks, saying:

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View. This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

What are your thoughts on Whoopi’s suspension, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

